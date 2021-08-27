PointOne Holdings, Stillwater Capital to Develop 330-Unit Spring Ranch Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Spring Ranch Apartments will feature 330 apartments, a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchens and fire pits and co-working space for residents.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — PointOne Holdings has partnered with Stillwater Capital to develop Spring Ranch Apartments, a multifamily community located in Colorado Springs.

Totaling 330 units, Spring Ranch will feature a three-acre quad located between the main two buildings that will feature a pool, outdoor kitchens and fire pits, walking gardens and views of the Rocky Mountains. The property will also offer a fitness center and co-working facilities for residents.

The joint venture recently closed on the site acquisition and financing for the project. Construction is slated to begin in the near future, with the first units scheduled for delivery in spring 2023.