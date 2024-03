MIDDLETON, MASS. — Locally based general contractor Polar Design Build has delivered a 34,000-square-foot truck service facility in Middleton, a northern suburb of Boston. The facility is a build-to-suit for dealer Kenworth Northeast and will house offices, service bays and showroom space. About 40 people will work at the facility at full operation. Other project partners included Maugel DeStefano Architects, Flood Consulting and CBC Engineers.