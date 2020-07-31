Polestar Signs Lease for 4,000 SF Electric Vehicle Pop-Up Showroom in Manhattan

Polestar's electric vehicle pop-up showroom at 5 E. 59th St. in Manhattan is its third in the country.

NEW YORK CITY — Polestar, the electric car manufacturing division of Volvo, has signed a lease for a 4,000-square-foot showroom at 5 E. 59th St. in Manhattan. Polestar, which has also opened pop-up showrooms in Los Angeles and San Francisco, will use the space to educate consumers about electric vehicles. Visitors can also schedule test drives and configure their own Polestar vehicle at the showroom’s digital atelier table. Andrew Kahn and Christian Stanton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Capstone Equities, in the lease negotiations. Jason Greenstone, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented Polestar.