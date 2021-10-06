Pollock Orora Signs 255,704 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Pollock Orora, a provider of commercial cleaning and packaging design services, has signed a 255,704-square-foot industrial lease at Seton Lake Logistics Center, located at 14611 Tomball Parkway in Houston. According to the property website, Trammell Crow owns the building, which is situated on 16.8 acres and features 32-foot clear heights. Joel Michael of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord.