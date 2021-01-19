REBusinessOnline

Polo Realty Group, Kay Commercial Realty to Oversee Leasing of 31,400 SF Office Building in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Polo Realty Group and Kay Commercial Realty have been selected to lead the leasing effort for The Milan at Boca Center, a seven-story office building in Boca Raton. Roger Steinhardt of locally based Polo Realty and Bill Klein of New Jersey-based Kay Commercial will handle leasing on behalf of the undisclosed owner. The Milan at Boca Center is located at 1675 N. Military Trail, three miles west of downtown Boca Raton. Comerica Bank anchors the asset, which is also partially leased to Salon Sora.

