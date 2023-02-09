REBusinessOnline

Pomega Energy Storage Breaks Ground on $300M Lithium Battery Plant Near Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik Technologies, has broken ground on its first U.S. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in South Carolina. The company will invest $300 million in upfront capital expenditures in the new facility in Walterboro, a suburb of Charleston in Colleton County.

Pomega Energy Storage expects to begin production at the 500,000-square-foot facility in mid-2024, create about 575 new jobs and have an initial production capacity of 3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) — with plans to later increase capacity to 6 GWh with future development on the site. In addition to manufacturing the battery cells at the South Carolina plant, Pomega Energy Storage will also manufacture and assemble turnkey battery energy storage systems, including modules, cabinets and final containerized energy storage solutions.

JLL led the site selection process for Pomega Energy Storage, which considered more than 200 locations before selecting the Colleton County site.





