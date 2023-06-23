Pomeranc Group Acquires 465-Unit Apartment Community in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — The Pomeranc Group, a hospitality-oriented investment firm, has acquired Mountain View Crossing, a 465-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The property’s unit mix consists of eight studios, 309 one-bedroom apartments, 141 two-bedroom units and seven three-bedroom units. Residences feature private patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and stone countertops. Amenities include a pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, clubroom, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, Peter Welch and Brian Whitmer of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, UBS Realty Investors, in the transaction and procured The Pomeranc Group as the buyer. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan, Chuck Kohaut, John Spreitzer, Jason Blankfein and Mitch Rothstein of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $97.7 million in acquisition financing through Greystone for the deal.