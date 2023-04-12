Pontikes, McNair Interests Break Ground on Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 630,128 SF in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based firms, Pontikes Development and McNair Interests, has broken ground on a pair of rail-served industrial facilities totaling 630,128 square feet in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Building 3 at Port 10 Logistics Center will span 450,873 square feet and is expected to be complete in the third quarter. Building 5 will total 179,255 square feet and is scheduled for a fourth-quarter delivery. JLL is leasing both projects. A fourth building totaling 452,266 square feet has also been proposed at Port 10 Logistics Park.