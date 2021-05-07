REBusinessOnline

PopStroke Entertainment to Open Golf Venue at Katy Grand in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

PopStroke-Golf-Katy-Grand

PopStroke Golf's new facility at Katy Grand in Houston is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

HOUSTON — PopStroke Entertainment Group, a Florida-based golf concept, will open a new venue at Katy Grand, a Cinemark-anchored retail power center in Houston that is owned by NewQuest Properties. The venue will feature two 18-hole mini-golf courses conceived by TGR Design, an architecture firm backed by golf legend Tiger Woods. The concept includes a full-service restaurant and bar, ice cream parlor, outdoor games and a playground. Heather Nguyen and Rebecca Le internally represented NewQuest in the lease negotiations. PopStroke currently has two facilities in Port Saint Lucie and Fort Myers and recently announced four new locations in the Sunshine State. The company is also expanding into Arizona. The opening at Katy Grand is scheduled for summer 2022.

