Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
PopStroke-College-Station
The design team behind PopStroke's new facility in College Station incorporated a shade trellis into the design, providing relief from the Texas sun while also providing the opportunity to soften the composition of rigid boxes and reinforce the connection between the hospitality area, beer garden and the minigolf course.
DevelopmentRestaurantRetailTexas

PopStroke Opens 10,000 SF Golf Entertainment Venue in College Station

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — PopStroke Entertainment Group, a Florida-based golf-centric concept, has opened 10,000-square-foot venue in College Station. Designed by Austin-based Mark Odom Studio, the venue features a centralized courtyard with a full-service bar and kitchen, yard games and outdoor dining/lounge seating with views of the minigolf course. The venue’s four buildings were constructed using shipping containers, with ResCon Group serving as general contractor. PopStroke now operates four venues in Texas.

You may also like

Leon Capital Breaks Ground on 236,000 SF Industrial...

Sunday Riley Modern Skincare Signs 97,222 SF Industrial...

Edge Capital Markets Negotiates Sale of 24,000 SF...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 11,475 SF...

Reports: RBH Group to Develop 34-Story Workforce Housing...

CBRE Arranges Two Loans Totaling $66M for Refinancing...

Hendon Properties Acquires Shopping Center in Austell, Georgia...

Anchor Retailers Including Old Navy, Ulta Beauty Open...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $28.5M North Star Elementary School in...