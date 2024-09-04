PopStroke Opens 10,000 SF Golf Entertainment Venue in College Station

6
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — PopStroke Entertainment Group, a Florida-based golf-centric concept, has opened 10,000-square-foot venue in College Station. Designed by Austin-based Mark Odom Studio, the venue features a centralized courtyard with a full-service bar and kitchen, yard games and outdoor dining/lounge seating with views of the minigolf course. The venue’s four buildings were constructed using shipping containers, with ResCon Group serving as general contractor. PopStroke now operates four venues in Texas.