PopStroke to Open Minigolf Entertainment Venue in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — PopStroke Entertainment Group, a golf-centric entertainment concept based in Florida, will open a new venue in Austin. PopStroke is assuming operations of The Pitch, a sports-themed entertainment hub on the city’s northeast side that was designed by Mark Odom Studio and developed by Karlin Real Estate. PopStroke will deliver a rebranded dining experience and upgraded event spaces, and the company will also operate The Pitch’s pickleball courts and introduce two new sand volleyball courts. The opening is set for the fall.