WACO, TEXAS — Global design-build firm Populous and general contractor J.T. Vaughn Construction have completed the Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center, a civic project on Baylor University’s campus in Waco. The center features 17,000 square feet of total meeting space, including a 13,560-square-foot ballroom, a 1,800-square-foot alumni meeting suite and a 2,850-square-foot auditorium, in addition to the 23,500-square-foot grand hall. The building’s total footprint is 136,000 square feet.