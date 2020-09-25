REBusinessOnline

Porsche Revs Up Construction on 33-Acre Extension of North American Headquarters in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Southeast

ATLANTA — Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) has started construction on a 33-acre extension of its existing headquarters located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter will jointly develop, own and operate the first phase of development with PCNA. Phase I will be a standalone service center, which will span 2.5 acres and 20,815 square feet. The facility will include 13 lift bays to service vehicles, as well as a reception area and waiting lounge for customers. Porsche expects the service center to open in the third quarter of 2021.

The extension will be developed over the next three years and will include a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility, track extension for the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta and a parking structure. Phase II is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed in mid-2023.

The current headquarters was opened in 2015 and spans 27 acres. The property is situated at the northeast corner of Hartsfield-Jackson.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  