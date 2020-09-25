Porsche Revs Up Construction on 33-Acre Extension of North American Headquarters in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Southeast

ATLANTA — Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) has started construction on a 33-acre extension of its existing headquarters located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter will jointly develop, own and operate the first phase of development with PCNA. Phase I will be a standalone service center, which will span 2.5 acres and 20,815 square feet. The facility will include 13 lift bays to service vehicles, as well as a reception area and waiting lounge for customers. Porsche expects the service center to open in the third quarter of 2021.

The extension will be developed over the next three years and will include a new Porsche Classic Factory Restoration facility, track extension for the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta and a parking structure. Phase II is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed in mid-2023.

The current headquarters was opened in 2015 and spans 27 acres. The property is situated at the northeast corner of Hartsfield-Jackson.