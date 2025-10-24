Friday, October 24, 2025
916 Commerce Circle
916 Commerce Circle in Hanahan, S.C., spans 80,000 square feet across 4.1 acres.
Port Commercial, Cedar Square Acquire 80,000 SF Industrial Property in Hanahan, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

HANAHAN, S.C. — Charlotte-based real estate investment firms Port Commercial and Cedar Square have acquired 916 Commerce Circle, an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility in Hanahan, approximately eight miles outside North Charleston. Lee Allen, Kevin Coats and Tyler Smith of JLL will lead leasing efforts on behalf of the new ownership. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The rail-served property spans 4.1 acres and features a fully air-conditioned industrial building with 1,600 square feet of office space, eight dock positions with levelers, three 14-foot drive-in doors, epoxy flooring, LED lighting and outdoor storage capabilities. 916 Commerce Circle also provides access to the Wando Welch, Hugh K. Leatherman and North Charleston port terminals in greater Charleston.

Port Commercial and Cedar Square plan to launch a capital improvement program for the property that includes refreshed office interiors, new exterior painting, dock upgrades and parking lot resealing.

