REBusinessOnline

Port One, Tiderock Plan $190M Seniors Housing Community in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

HOLBROOK, MASS. — Port One Cos. and Tiderock Cos. have formed a partnership to develop a 410-unit seniors housing community on a 48-acre parcel in Holbrook, approximately 15 miles south of Boston. The estimated budget for this project is $190 million. The developers are under contract to acquire the site for $19 million. Tiderock will provide operational support and oversight including but not limited to project management, marketing, budgeting, product mix and review of and negotiations for limited partner equity and debt. Further details on the project were not disclosed.

 

 

 

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews