Port One, Tiderock Plan $190M Seniors Housing Community in Metro Boston

HOLBROOK, MASS. — Port One Cos. and Tiderock Cos. have formed a partnership to develop a 410-unit seniors housing community on a 48-acre parcel in Holbrook, approximately 15 miles south of Boston. The estimated budget for this project is $190 million. The developers are under contract to acquire the site for $19 million. Tiderock will provide operational support and oversight including but not limited to project management, marketing, budgeting, product mix and review of and negotiations for limited partner equity and debt. Further details on the project were not disclosed.