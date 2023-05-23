Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Granite Woods Commerce Center in Hooksett, New Hampshire, is slated for a fourth-quarter delivery.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew HampshireNortheast

Port One Underway on 500,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Hooksett, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Boston-based developer Port One Cos. is underway on construction of  Granite Woods Commerce Center, a 500,000-square-foot speculative industrial project located at 47 Hackett Hill Road in the southern New Hampshire city of Hooksett. The property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 403 parking stalls, 86 trailer parking stalls, 67 loading docks with 53 future dock positions, two drive-in doors and build-to-suit office space. Completion is slated for early next year. Newmark has been retained to market the property for lease.

