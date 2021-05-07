Portal Investment Buys 114,102 SF Rolling Hills Square Retail Center in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Fry’s Food & Drug is the anchor tenant at Rolling Hills Square, a 114,102-square-foot shopping center in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Los Angeles-based Portal Investment Management has purchased Rolling Hills Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in Tucson. Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 12.3 acres at the southwest corner of Kolb and Golf Links roads, Rolling Hills Square features 114,102 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 96.2 percent occupied with Fry’s Food & Drug as the anchor tenant.

Michael Hackett and Run Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield in Phoenix represented the seller and worked with the buyer to obtain acquisition financing for the asset.