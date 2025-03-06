Thursday, March 6, 2025
The Wayne apartments in Chandler will feature 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
ArizonaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalWestern

Porter Kyle Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Porter Kyle has broken ground on The Wayne, a $60 million multifamily build-to-rent (BTR) project situated on an infill site at 1535 N. Dobson Road in Chandler. The first units are slated for delivery in spring 2026. The community will feature 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes offering two-car direct-access garages and private backyards. Community amenities will include a resident clubhouse with coworking spaces, private offices, a gym, swimming pool and outdoor kitchen, as well as a dog park and community trail system.

