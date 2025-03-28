Friday, March 28, 2025
The Hall will offer 674 beds for students attending Florida State University in Tallahassee. The community will be located across the street from the university’s College of Business.
Portman, 908 Group Launch Vertical Construction on 674-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Portman and 908 Group has launched vertical construction on The Hall, a 674-bed student housing development located directly across from Florida State University’s College of Business in Tallahassee. The community will offer 191 units across two mid-rise buildings. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, 7,269 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 452 parking spaces.

The development team includes Canyon Partners Real Estate and PTM Partners. The Hall is slated for completion in summer 2026.

