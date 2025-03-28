Portman, 908 Group Launch Vertical Construction on 674-Bed Student Housing Development Near Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between Portman and 908 Group has launched vertical construction on The Hall, a 674-bed student housing development located directly across from Florida State University’s College of Business in Tallahassee. The community will offer 191 units across two mid-rise buildings. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center, 7,269 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 452 parking spaces.

The development team includes Canyon Partners Real Estate and PTM Partners. The Hall is slated for completion in summer 2026.