Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to Develop 1.9 MSF Industrial Park

PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta-based developer Portman has acquired 169 acres in West Philadelphia for the construction of I-76 Trade Center, an industrial park that will ultimately total approximately 1.9 million square feet. To be developed in two phases, I-76 Trade Center will be a three-building campus, with vertical construction of Phase I scheduled to begin in the fall. Phase I will feature a 636,120-square-foot building that is slated for an August 2024 delivery. Phase II will include a 1.1 million square-foot-facility and a 154,440-square-foot building. Portman expects to have substantially completed the project by the first quarter of 2025.