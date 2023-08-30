Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
I-76-Trade-Center-Philadelphia
The site of I-76 Trade Center in Philadelphia has frontage along the Pennsylvania Turnpike and is approximately 30 miles away from both the Center City and the Lehigh Valley areas.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Portman Acquires 169 Acres in West Philadelphia to Develop 1.9 MSF Industrial Park

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta-based developer Portman has acquired 169 acres in West Philadelphia for the construction of I-76 Trade Center, an industrial park that will ultimately total approximately 1.9 million square feet. To be developed in two phases, I-76 Trade Center will be a three-building campus, with vertical construction of Phase I scheduled to begin in the fall. Phase I will feature a 636,120-square-foot building that is slated for an August 2024 delivery. Phase II will include a 1.1 million square-foot-facility and a 154,440-square-foot building. Portman expects to have substantially completed the project by the first quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Rosewood Realty Arranges $36.5M Sale of Manhattan Mixed-Use...

Nauset Construction Underway on 38-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Pure Hockey Signs 11,340 SF Retail Lease in...

NAI Hanson Brokers Sale of 4,232 SF Office...

Standard Motor Products Leases 574,732 SF Industrial Building...

Phoenix Investors Acquires 515,913 SF Industrial Facility in...

Meridian Design Build Completes 392,973 SF Spec Industrial...

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $7.5M Acquisition Loan for...

MCA Realty Sells 127,132 SF Northport Business Center...