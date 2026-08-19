Portman Acquires Land in North Houston, Receives Construction Financing for 714,339 SF Industrial Project

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based developer Portman has acquired land and received construction financing for Gateway 1960, a 714,339-square-foot industrial project that will be located in North Houston. Neither the acreage of the site nor the amount of the construction loan were disclosed. Gateway 1960 will comprise a 440,323-square-foot cross-dock structure, a 157,723-square-foot front-load building and a 116,293-square-foot rear-load facility, all of which will feature speculative office space, LED lighting and dock-high loading doors. Project partners include general contractor Angler Construction, Powers Brown Architecture as the architect, civil engineer Langan and leasing agent Partners Real Estate. Construction is set to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in the third quarter of 2027.