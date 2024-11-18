Monday, November 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Summerville Logistics Center will include two rear-load facilities with a shared truck court. (Rendering courtesy of McMillan Pazdan Smith)
DevelopmentIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Portman, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Break Ground on 549,000 SF Industrial Park Near Charleston

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A partnership between Portman and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has broken ground on Summerville Logistics Center, a two-building industrial campus located along U.S. Highway 78 in Summerville, a Charleston suburb within Dorchester County. The site will include two rear-load facilities — one 313,000 square feet and the second 236,000 square feet — with a shared truck court that will be constructed simultaneously. The park will be situated near I-26 and roughly 25 miles from the Port of Charleston.

Truist Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing, and Lee & Associates will lead the leasing efforts for Summerville Logistics Center. The project team also includes general contractor Frampton Construction, civil engineer Seamon Whiteside and architect McMillan Pazdan Smith. Portman and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT plan to deliver Summerville Logistics Center by the end of 2025.

You may also like

Stellar Snacks Opens $137M Pretzel Bakery Operation in...

JLL Arranges $55.2M Acquisition Loan for Healthcare Real...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 141,577 SF Crosswinds Shopping...

AP Construction Completes 908,300 SF Industrial Project in...

Preiss, Crow Holdings Acquire 440-Bed Student Housing Community...

H-E-B Acquires Land in Mesquite, Texas for New...

JLL Brokers Sale of Three Philadelphia Self Storage...

Gantry Secures $18.9M in Financing for Three California...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Industrial...