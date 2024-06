CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — Atlanta-based developer Portman has completed Carney Commerce Center, a 587,000-square-foot industrial project in the Southern New Jersey community of Carneys Point. The site is located about 10 miles from the New Jersey-Delaware border and 30 miles from Philadelphia. The cross-dock facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 140 dock doors, 2,000 square feet of office space and parking for 318 cars and 244 trailers.