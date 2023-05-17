Portman, Creed Investment Deliver 16-Story Moore Office Building in Nashville’s Music Row District

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Atlanta-based Portman and locally based Creed Investment Co. have delivered The Moore Building, a 16-story, Class A office building in Nashville’s Music Row district. Legal advertising firm Whitehardt and Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners are the building’s first announced tenants, both of which are expected to move into the building this summer. J.T. Martin of CBRE handles office leasing on behalf of Portman and Creed Investment.

The Moore Building, which comprises 236,000 square feet of office space and 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is named after Scotty Moore, Elvis Presley’s longtime guitarist. The building is located on the site of the former Music City Recorders studio where Elvis and Moore recorded music. The Moore features a sky lobby on the eighth floor that leads to a 4,000-square-foot amenity deck that offers views of Midtown Nashville and Vanderbilt University.

The project team includes general contractor Hoar Construction and Nashville-based architect Greshman Smith. U.S. Bank provided construction financing for the project.