Portman Delivers 530,000 SF Ten Twenty Spring Office Tower in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Portman has delivered Ten Twenty Spring, a new 530,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Atlanta. The Class A office building is part of the locally based developer’s Spring Quarter mixed-use development that comprises the office tower, an apartment high-rise called Sora that opened last fall, street-level retail space and the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens.

Ten Twenty Spring features 32,000-square-foot floor plates and 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as 15,000 square feet of private terraces and 20,000 square feet of amenity space. Sozou, a new Japanese restaurant from Chef Fuyuhiko Ito, will open at the office tower’s ground floor in summer 2025. The restaurant group will also open Omakase by Ito on the office tower’s eight-floor rooftop.

Portman has tapped Glenn Kolker, Preston Menning and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners to lease Ten Twenty Spring.