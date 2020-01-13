Portman Holdings, DDRM Begin Construction of 26-Story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings, Irvins, Utah-based DDRM and city officials broke ground for Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 10. The developers received $377 million in financing for the project, located at the northwest corner of 200 S and West Temple in Salt Lake City.
Situated adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center, the 26-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will feature 700 guest rooms, approximately 60,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, a lounge, outdoor pool, business center, fitness center and 7,500-square-foot outdoor event terrace. Completion for the 686,784-square-foot hotel is slated for October 2022.
Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler Cos. (PSC) served as sole capital arranger for the financing. The private financing sources include non-recourse construction debt and limited partner equity. Additionally, the Piper Sandler Hospitality Group served as the placement agent for the $54.7 million Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) loan to finance a portion of the project, which represented the single largest amount ever financed by C-PACE nationally. PSC also served as the sole underwriter for a $45 million taxable bond issue to finance the remaining portion of the project, which will be repaid by taxes generated at the hotel.