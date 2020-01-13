Portman Holdings, DDRM Begin Construction of 26-Story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

Slated to open in 2022, Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will feature 700 guest rooms and approximately 60,000 square feet of meeting space. (Rendering courtesy of Portman Architects)

SALT LAKE CITY — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings, Irvins, Utah-based DDRM and city officials broke ground for Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 10. The developers received $377 million in financing for the project, located at the northwest corner of 200 S and West Temple in Salt Lake City.

Situated adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center, the 26-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will feature 700 guest rooms, approximately 60,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, a lounge, outdoor pool, business center, fitness center and 7,500-square-foot outdoor event terrace. Completion for the 686,784-square-foot hotel is slated for October 2022.

Minneapolis-based Piper Sandler Cos. (PSC) served as sole capital arranger for the financing. The private financing sources include non-recourse construction debt and limited partner equity. Additionally, the Piper Sandler Hospitality Group served as the placement agent for the $54.7 million Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) loan to finance a portion of the project, which represented the single largest amount ever financed by C-PACE nationally. PSC also served as the sole underwriter for a $45 million taxable bond issue to finance the remaining portion of the project, which will be repaid by taxes generated at the hotel.