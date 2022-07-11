REBusinessOnline

Portman Holdings, Harrison Street Recapitalize Coda Mixed-Use Tower in Atlanta’s Tech Square

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Located in Atlanta's Tech Square, the 664,000-square-foot Coda serves more than 700 Georgia Tech faculty, staff and researchers, as well as tech firms including Cisco, AutoDesk and Keysight Technologies. The tower also includes an onsite data center and food hall.

ATLANTA — Locally based development firm Portman Holdings has formed a joint venture with Chicago-based alternative real estate asset management firm Harrison Street to recapitalize Coda, a 664,000-square-foot mixed-use tower located at 756 W. Peachtree St. in Atlanta’s Technology Square. As part of the partnership, Harrison Street is purchasing a stake in the tower, which Portman delivered in 2019 adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus, from the Atlanta-based company for an undisclosed amount. Comprising educational, research, office and retail space, Coda serves more than 700 Georgia Tech faculty, staff and researchers, as well as tech firms including Cisco, AutoDesk and Keysight Technologies. The asset was 98 percent leased at the time of the recapitalization and features an onsite data center that is owned and operated by DataBank, as well as the Collective Food Hall.

