REBusinessOnline

Portman Holdings to Develop Dallas Gateway Mixed-Use Project in City’s Arts District

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Dallas-Gateway

Portman Holdings plans to break ground on Dallas Gateway in the second quarter of next year.

DALLAS — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings will develop Dallas Gateway, a mixed-use project in the Dallas Arts District. Plans currently call for 850 residential units in a variety of formats, 400,000 square feet of office space and 45,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across three towers. The development will also feature 1,800 parking spaces and ample open green space. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  