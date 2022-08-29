Portman Holdings to Develop Dallas Gateway Mixed-Use Project in City’s Arts District

Portman Holdings plans to break ground on Dallas Gateway in the second quarter of next year.

DALLAS — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings will develop Dallas Gateway, a mixed-use project in the Dallas Arts District. Plans currently call for 850 residential units in a variety of formats, 400,000 square feet of office space and 45,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across three towers. The development will also feature 1,800 parking spaces and ample open green space. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of next year.