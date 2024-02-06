Portman Holdings to Undertake 1.1 MSF Industrial Redevelopment in Taunton, Massachusetts

TAUNTON, MASS. — Atlanta-based Portman Holdings will undertake a 1.1 million-square-foot redevelopment project in Taunton, located south of Boston and east of Providence, that will convert the site of the former Silver City Galleria mall into a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial park. The mall closed in 2020 after nearly 30 years of operation. For the first phase of the project, Portman plans to demolish existing structures and construct a 248,435-square-foot-building with a clear height of 32 feet, 38 dock positions, two drive-in doors and parking for 270 cars and 29 trailers. On behalf of Portman, Jody Thornton, Brett Paulsrud, Ryan Parker and Ari Bogen of JLL arranged a $29 million construction loan through BMO Harris for the first phase of the redevelopment.