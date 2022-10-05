REBusinessOnline

Portman Industrial Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

The second phase of Campus 4 within Camp Hall Commerce Park comprises a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Ridgeville, S.C. (Rendering courtesy of McMillan Pazdan Smith)

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — Portman Industrial has broken ground on Phase II of Campus 4 within Camp Hall Commerce Park in Ridgeville, a suburb of Charleston. The second phase comprises a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial facility situated on 110.6 acres near the Port of Charleston and adjacent to Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plant. The cross-dock facility will feature tilt-up concrete walls, a structural steel frame, TPO roof, 40-foot clear heights, 215 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 759 car spaces and 851 trailer spaces.

The design-build team includes general contractor Frampton Construction, architect McMillan Pazdan Smith and civil engineer Thomas & Hutton. Lee Allen and Kevin Ross of JLL’s Charleston office are handling leasing for the project. Phase II is set for a summer 2023 delivery. Phase I, which comprises three buildings spanning 940,000 square feet, is currently under construction and is more than 60 percent preleased.

