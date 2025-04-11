Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Complete Construction of 24-Story Apartment Tower in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Portman and National Real Estate Advisors have completed construction of Linea, a 24-story apartment tower located in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. Situated at 2161 Hawkins St. fronting the city’s Rail Trail, the high-rise features 370 luxury units and 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Ranging from 522 to 1,723 square feet in size, apartments at Linea include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as 13 penthouses. Amenities at the property include 24/7 concierge services like in-home/package delivery, in-home grocery and dry-cleaning delivery and plant and cat care. The complex also includes a 23rd-floor community level featuring spaces such as the Overlook Lounge, Entertainment Hub, Billiard Parlor, The Sound Lounge and dining spaces, as well as a Skyline Athletic Club with a two-story rock-climbing wall, Echelon Mirrors, private fitness rooms and customizable wellness programs.

Confirmed retail and restaurant tenants at Linea include Half Shell, True Food Kitchen, Peachy Salon and Night Swim Coffee, with Night Swim Coffee slated to open this spring. Additional retailers will be announced in the coming weeks. Foundry Commercial is handling Linea’s retail leasing assignment on behalf of ownership.

Atlanta-based Portman and Washington, D.C.-based National Real Estate Advisors are the co-developers and owners of Linea, while Bozzuto manages the property. JE Dunn Construction served as the general contractor, S9 Architecture served as the architect and Fogarty Finger served as the interior designer of the project.