Portman and National Real Estate Advisors plan to begin preleasing at the 370-unit Linea at the Line high-rise in June and begin move-ins in February 2025.
Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Top Out 25-Story Apartment Tower in Charlotte’s South End

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Portman and National Real Estate Advisors have topped out Linea at the Line, a 25-story apartment tower underway in Charlotte’s South End. The residential property is situated adjacent to The Line, a 16-story mixed-use property that Portman and National developed and sold in 2022. Portman and National plan to begin preleasing at the 370-unit high-rise in June and begin move-ins in February 2025.

Linea at the Line will include connectivity to the Rail Trail and Lynx Blue Line light rail. In addition to luxury residences, Linea will feature ground-level retail space that will house True Food Kitchen, BAR ONE South End and Night Swim Coffee.

Amenities will include concierge service, a rooftop pool, coworking spaces, pet spa, game room, climbing wall and an indoor/outdoor fitness center. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as lofts and penthouse suites.

