Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Top Out 370-Unit Residential Tower in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Portman and National Real Estate Advisors have topped out Sora at Spring Quarter, a 370-unit residential tower located at the corner of Spring and 10th streets in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Upon completion, the property will feature 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, an infrared sauna, fitness centers, golf simulators, outdoor lawn areas, party rooms, coworking spaces, a pet run and spa, sky lounge, swimming pool and a media room.

Sora is the first phase of Portman’s larger Spring Quarter mixed-use development, which will be anchored by The Patterson, an existing funeral home that will be preserved, as well as a 525,000-square-foot office tower called 1020 Spring and 40,000 square feet of retail space. The first units of Sora are scheduled for delivery this summer.