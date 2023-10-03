Portman Opens Junction Krog District Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Portman has opened Junction Krog District, a mixed-use building in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood that features 135,000 square feet of Class A offices, private terraces and ground-level retail space. The development is situated across from the Krog Street Market food hall at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street.

The Atlanta-based developer has also signed Yuji, a Japanese dining concept by Kinjo Enterprise LLC, to join Junction Krog District’s retail mix on the ground level. Yuji, along with Italian dining concept YEPPA&co, will open in summer 2024. The Japanese restaurant will feature a walk-up window for to-go orders, two outdoor bars and a 1,670-square-foot patio connected to Junction Krog District’s 7,000-square-foot public porch, which is now open. The porch fronts the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

Adjacent to Junction Krog District, Portman recently purchased 1.3 acres where the firm will plan a second phase for the project.