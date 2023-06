COVINGTON, PA. — Atlanta-based investment and development firm Portman has sold Covington Logistics Center, a 501,600-square-foot industrial property in northeast Pennsylvania. The facility sits on 36 acres, features a clear height of 40 feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to third-party logistics firm All-Ways Pacific. Gerry Blinebury of Cushman & Wakefield represented Portman in the transaction. Houston-based real estate giant Hines purchased the property for an undisclosed price.