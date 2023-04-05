Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Night Swim Coffee will anchor the ground-floor retail space at 2161 Hawkins, an apartment tower situated adjacent to The Line office tower. Portman is developing both projects.
Portman Signs Night Swim Coffee at 34-Story Apartment Tower in Charlotte’s South End

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Portman has signed local coffeeshop concept Night Swim Coffee to anchor the ground level retail space at 2161 Hawkins, a 34-story apartment tower under construction in Charlotte’s South End district. The coffeeshop is expected to open in third-quarter 2024 and will activate the space between 2161 Hawkins and The Line, Portman’s adjacent Class A office tower that will include Sycamore Brewery, GritBox Fitness, Chapter 6 and Savi Provisions. The Night Swim Coffee space represents the 15th location for Black Rock Hospitality, the team behind local purveyors Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee.

In addition to the coffeeshop, the 370-unit apartment development will house Bar One South End, which is expected to open in fourth-quarter 2024. Foundry Commercial is handling the retail leasing assignment at 2161 Hawkins. Portman has also enlisted local artists Eva Crawford and Caroline Simas to transform the temporary Rail Trail protection at 2161 Hawkins into a new public art installation.

