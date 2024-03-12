Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Starling will house the second Nashville location for fitness concept [solidcore].
Portman Signs Solidcore to Retail Lease at Starling Residential Tower in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Portman has signed fitness chain [solidcore] to a retail lease at Starling, a 363-unit residential tower underway in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. The fitness concept, which focuses on high-intensity, low-impact training in 50-minute group classes, will join a tenant roster that will include Toastique, Social Cantina and Retrograde Coffee.

Preleasing efforts at Starling are currently underway, with the first units delivering in May. Portman plans to debut [solidcore] this fall, marking the concept’s second location in Nashville.

