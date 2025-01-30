Portman Signs SweatHouz to Retail Lease at Starling Apartment Community in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Portman has signed contrast therapy studio SweatHouz to a retail lease at Starling, a 359-unit apartment community in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. With this lease, Starling’s 17,000 square feet of retail space is fully committed to concepts including Toastique, Solidcore, Retrograde Coffee, Social Cantina, KyuRamen and PannePazze.

The new SweatHouse is set to open in August and will be the brand’s first location in Nashville and second in Tennessee. The location will offer private suites featuring infrared saunas, cold plunges and vitamin-C showers for members.