Thursday, May 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Savona Mill is a 27-acre adaptive reuse project in Charlotte's West End district.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNorth CarolinaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Portman to Bring 30,000 SF Food Hall to Savona Mill Redevelopment in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Portman has announced plans for Savona Food Works, a 30,000-square-foot food hall that will anchor the company’s Savona Mill adaptive reuse project in Charlotte’s West End district. Veteran food hall operator Robert Montwaid will lead the dining installation, which will offer 25 food stalls, a full-service restaurant and bar, coffee shop, flower market and rooftop bar. Montwaid’s previous ventures include leading Gansevoort Market in New York City’s Meatpacking District and Chattahoochee Food Works in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood.

Savona Food Works will be situated in the “Weave building,” which dates back to the 1900s, and will debut in 2027. Other components of the 27-acre mixed-use district include 200,000 square feet of creative office space and 319 apartments, with more multifamily units expected in the next phase of development. Savona Mill is situated adjacent to the Stewart Creek Greenway, a pedestrian trail that connects to the LYNX Light Rail and Blue Line Rail Trail.

You may also like

JBG Smith Begins Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Metro...

LV Collective, Peninsula Break Ground on 922-Bed Student...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $50.4M Financing for Two...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Restaurant in...

Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $8M C-PACE...

MidPen, EPACANDO Open 136-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

PSRS Arranges $27M Refinancing Loan for Retail Center...

Google Unveils $15B Infrastructure Investment in New Florence,...

Merchants Capital Provides $99M in Debt, Tax Credit...