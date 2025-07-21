Portman to Develop 332-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

FAIRBURN, GA. — Locally based Portman will develop a 332-unit multifamily community in Fairburn, roughly 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Dubbed Meadow Glen Village, Portman will begin construction this month, with plans to deliver the project in June 2027.

The development will span nine buildings — each with dedicated parking — and will include a variety of floorplans and layouts. Meadow Glen Village will also feature a public greenspace that will be flanked on both sides by two 6,000-square-foot retail buildings that will be curated with food-and-beverage concepts and service retailers.

Portman’s residential team has developed more than 20,000 residential units, including multifamily communities like Sora at Spring Quarter in Midtown Atlanta, Starling in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood, Vera at Savona Mill in West End Charlotte and Linea in Charlotte’s South End district.