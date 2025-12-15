Portman Underway on 429-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Portman is underway on construction of 2545 Brockton, a 429-unit multifamily project that will be situated adjacent to The Domain in North Austin. Developed in partnership with Austin-based Generational Commercial Properties, 2545 Brockton will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 39 of which will have private rooftop patios. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and open green spaces, and the property will also house 6,850 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2028.