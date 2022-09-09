REBusinessOnline

Portman Unveils Plans for 2161 Hawkins Mixed-Use Project in Charlotte’s South End

Portman’s plans for 2161 Hawkins include 370 luxury apartments, ground-floor retail space and an activated plaza and greenspace between the project and The Line, Portman's Class A office tower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Portman has unveiled plans for 2161 Hawkins, a transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Charlotte’s South End. In addition to 370 apartments, the 24-story property will feature 18,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a plaza and greenspace that will connect 2161 Hawkins to The Line, Portman’s Class A office tower that opened earlier this year. The two towers will also be connected via a fourth-floor sky bridge. The Atlanta-based company will break ground on the 1.5-acre site for 2161 Hawkins in October, with delivery slated for third-quarter 2024. Planned community amenities include concierge service, a rooftop pool, coworking spaces, game room, climbing wall and indoor/outdoor fitness centers. Committed tenants for 2161 Hawkins’ retail space include the popular Sycamore Brewery, local restaurateur Dressler’s new concept Chapter 6, neighborhood market Savi Provisions and fitness concept GritBox Fitness. Foundry Commercial is handling leasing the retail component for 2161 Hawkins.

