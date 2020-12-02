REBusinessOnline

Positive Investment Buys Mountain View Manor Affordable Housing Complex Near Los Angeles for $29.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Mountain-View-Manor-Sylmar-CA

Located in Sylmar, Calif., Mountain View Manor features 200 apartments, two common areas and two swimming pools.

SYLMAR, CALIF. — Positive Investment has purchased Mountain View Manor, an affordable apartment building located at 12960 Dronfield Ave. in Sylmar, from 21 Alpha Group for $29.4 million.

Built in 1964, the 178,000-square-foot property comprises six residential buildings offering a total of 200 apartments, two common areas and two swimming pools. The property was recently rehabilitated under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Shaya Braverman and Brendan Brown of Partners CRE, a Compass real estate brokerage, represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  