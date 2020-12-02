Positive Investment Buys Mountain View Manor Affordable Housing Complex Near Los Angeles for $29.4M

Located in Sylmar, Calif., Mountain View Manor features 200 apartments, two common areas and two swimming pools.

SYLMAR, CALIF. — Positive Investment has purchased Mountain View Manor, an affordable apartment building located at 12960 Dronfield Ave. in Sylmar, from 21 Alpha Group for $29.4 million.

Built in 1964, the 178,000-square-foot property comprises six residential buildings offering a total of 200 apartments, two common areas and two swimming pools. The property was recently rehabilitated under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Shaya Braverman and Brendan Brown of Partners CRE, a Compass real estate brokerage, represented the buyer and seller in the deal.