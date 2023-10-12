Thursday, October 12, 2023
The two-story building at 222 E. Huntington Drive in Monrovia, Calif., features 122,000 square feet of office/flex space.
Positive Investments Divests of 122,000 SF Flex Building in Monrovia, California

by Amy Works

MONROVIA, CALIF. — Positive Investments has completed the disposition of an office/industrial building, located at 222 E. Huntington Drive in Monrovia, a northeastern suburb of Los Angeles. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $25 million.

Built in 1988 on 5.7 acres, the two-story, multi-tenant building features 122,000 square feet of office/flex space. The property features a two-story glass atrium entryway, newly remodeled lobby, landscaped grounds, electric car charging stations, ample parking and three roll-up loading doors. The buyer plans to occupy a portion of the asset.

Andrew Berk of Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.

