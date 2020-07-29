Post Oak ER to Open 5,575 SF Healthcare Clinic in Uptown Houston

HOUSTON — Post Oak ER will open a 5,575-square-foot healthcare clinic at Tanglewood Shopping Center, a 48,306-square-foot property located in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. Chadd Bolding of Colliers International represented the tenant, which expects to open in October, in the lease negotiations. Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties represented the landlord, RPI Management Co. LLC.