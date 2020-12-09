Postal Realty Trust Acquires 431,000 SF Industrial Property Near Pittsburgh for $47M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WARRENDALE, PA. — Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL), a New York-based REIT, has acquired a 431,000-square-foot industrial building located in the northern Pittsburgh suburb of Warrendale for $47 million. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants, with a USPS processing and distribution facility occupying roughly 75 percent of the space. The other tenants are Omnicell Inc., a provider of operational solutions for healthcare facilities, and DBC Real Estate Management LLC, a regional multifamily owner-operator. The seller was not disclosed. Postal Realty Trust now owns 714 properties in 47 states totaling 2.6 million square feet of net leasable commercial space.