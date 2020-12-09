Postal Realty Trust Acquires 431,000 SF Industrial Property Near Pittsburgh for $47M
WARRENDALE, PA. — Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL), a New York-based REIT, has acquired a 431,000-square-foot industrial building located in the northern Pittsburgh suburb of Warrendale for $47 million. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants, with a USPS processing and distribution facility occupying roughly 75 percent of the space. The other tenants are Omnicell Inc., a provider of operational solutions for healthcare facilities, and DBC Real Estate Management LLC, a regional multifamily owner-operator. The seller was not disclosed. Postal Realty Trust now owns 714 properties in 47 states totaling 2.6 million square feet of net leasable commercial space.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.