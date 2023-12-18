Pottery Barn to Open at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Redevelopment in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — Home furnishing retailer Pottery Barn is relocating its store at Westfield Old Orchard, joining Arhaus, Puttshack and Zara in the former Lord & Taylor space set to open in summer 2024. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield owns Westfield Old Orchard shopping mall, which is undergoing redevelopment. The center is set to welcome six new retailers over the next year. Jewelry brand Little Words Project and Canadian women’s fashion brand Aritzia are opening in December. Urban Outfitters is opening in January, and Italian intimates store Intimissimi is slated to open in the spring. Westfield Old Orchard will also welcome new dining options next year, including local all-day lounge Cupitol and Cafe Castemila, an independently owned café and bakery.

The Lord & Taylor redevelopment is part of a multi-phase plan at Westfield Old Orchard that was first announced in 2022. Plans also call for new residences, dining establishments, wellness facilities and outdoor amenities such as a public park and event space. More detailed plans will be unveiled in 2024.