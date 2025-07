FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Pottery Barn and West Elm will both open stores totaling 22,126 square feet at Westbend, a 281,000-square-foot mixed-use development located in southwest Fort Worth. Both home furnishings retailers are backfilling a former Market by Macy’s space and are targeting May 2026 openings. Trademark owns Westbend, the retail component of which is now fully leased.