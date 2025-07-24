Thursday, July 24, 2025
The project involved an existing office building rising seven stories. (Image courtesy of Patsy McEnroe Photography Inc.)
Power Construction, Ware Malcomb Complete New Corporate Office for Medline Industries in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Power Construction and architect Ware Malcomb have completed the new corporate office for Medline Industries LP in Northbrook within metro Chicago. Ware Malcomb’s Oak Brook office provided full interior architecture and design, furniture management and building measurement services for the seven-story, 214,560-square-foot project, which involved the repositioning of an existing office building. Medline provides medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions. Located four miles west of the company’s global headquarters in Northfield, the new Northbrook office brings together Medline’s operations, information services, quality and inventory management teams into a centralized location.

There are individual workspaces as well as meeting, amenity and support spaces on each level. The upper floors include open collaboration areas. There are pantry spaces on each level, and additional elements include numerous focus rooms, flexible training rooms, conference rooms and huddle space for teams. Ware Malcomb worked with Medline to utilize existing furniture from other Medline locations where possible. The project team included RTM Engineering and owner’s representative Transwestern.

