HOUSTON — Power Electronics USA, a provider of renewable energy solutions, has signed a 166,250-square-foot industrial lease at Airtex Commerce Center in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the rear-load building at 431 E. Airtex Drive was built in 2015 and features 32-foot clear heights. Ben Condara, John Nicholson and Robyn Hurrell of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Gammill, Darryl Noon and Craig Bean of Transwestern represented the landlord.